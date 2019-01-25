BJP leader extends R-Day greetings, terms 10% quota historic

: Puducherry unit of the (BJP) Friday described as historic and revolutionary the introduction of 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections of society.

of the party unit V Saminathan, while greeting the people here on the eve of the Republic Day, said has been keen on eradicating poverty and announced the quota to achieve that end.

In his message, Saminathan said the NDA government at the Centre was marching ahead in all economic and social development sectors.

"Our country is now standing high among the comity of nations by achieving distinct results in the implementation of programmes to promote scientific discoveries, economic development and eradication of poverty," he said.

