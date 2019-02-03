PM's J&K visit an attempt to regain lost ground: Cong

The Sunday said Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, and divisions just ahead of Lok Sabha polls was BJP's attempt to regain the lost ground in the state.

Alleging that the saffron party had "miserably failed" to fulfil promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Committee G A Mir said the BJP had "nothing to show to the people".

"The visit of is a tool to create an impression as to how BJP was committed and concerned about the development of people," Mir said in a statement.

"But the fact is has nothing to show to people, while having sensed defeat before the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Mir said were around the corner and the launching new projects at this juncture was mere paper work to hide his government's failure on all fronts.

"Whatever the Prime Minister has inaugurated during the last four and half years had been sanctioned and completed by the Government at the Centre," he said.

"The laying foundations of projects before the elections is just a political gimmick, which will (have to) be executed by the new dispensation taking shape after the elections in the country," he added.

