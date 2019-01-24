BJP rules out mid-term polls in Goa

There will be no mid-term polls in Goa, state said on Thursday.

He said the was trying to create confusion by raising the bogey of mid-term elections in the coastal state, which is witnessing a political owing to the of

"The BJP-led coalition government will not only complete its five-year term but also give a smooth, development-centric governance to the state," Sawaikar told reporters in Panaji.

"The statement by some of the leaders that is heading for mid-term polls is nothing but a futile attempt to create confusion among the people. The clueless is baffled by the development agenda and its effective implementation by the Manohar Parrikar-led government," the South MP said.

The statement comes two days after state Congress and of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the ruling (BJP) was trying to mid-term polls in Goa along with the 2019

--IANS

maya/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)