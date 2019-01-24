BJP rules out mid-term polls in Goa

There will be no mid-term polls in Goa, state BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar said on Thursday.
He said the Congress was trying to create confusion by raising the bogey of mid-term elections in the coastal state, which is witnessing a political owing to the prolonged illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
"The BJP-led coalition government will not only complete its five-year term but also give a smooth, development-centric governance to the state," Sawaikar told reporters in Panaji.
"The statement by some of the Congress leaders that Goa is heading for mid-term polls is nothing but a futile attempt to create confusion among the people. The clueless Goa Congress is baffled by the development agenda and its effective implementation by the Manohar Parrikar-led government," the South Goa MP said.
The statement comes two days after state Congress President Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to engineer mid-term polls in Goa along with the 2019 general elections.
--IANS
maya/rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU