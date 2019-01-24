In Assam, BJP to counter protesters' black flags with white flags

Tired of seeing black flags during functions and public rallies, the BJP in has decided to hoist white flags on the venue the very next day wherever and whenever the party leaders were shown black flags by people agitating against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Finance minister and convener of the BJP-led North East (NEDA) said this on Thursday while addressing a meeting of the BJP workers at the in Guwahati.

"Wherever the agitators show black flags to our party leaders, our members should hoist white flags 100 times more than those black flags at the same venue the next day," said while appealing to party workers to be courageous enough to support the Bill openly.

He also termed the move to show black flags to BJP leaders as a gimmick to attract "I was told that they (agitators) do not show black flags. These agitators wait till the arrival of and run with the black flags to grab media attention," said

"Do not fear anyone. Tell everyone openly that Our has brought the Bill and that you support the Bill," said Sarma, adding and each will turn into a Maha Nayak (super hero) if the Bill is implemented in the state.

Dozens of organizations and individuals have been opposing the contentious Bill ever since it was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8. While there have been protests on the streets across the state in last few days, some organizations, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), have also started showing black flags to BJP leaders wherever they go in the state.

--IANS

ah/prs

