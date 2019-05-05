Agnivesh raps Modi, BJP for fielding Pragya Thakur

Swami has said voting for the and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, its candidate for the parliamentary seat, will mean an insult to then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare' martyrdom.

Campaigning for former Madhya Pradesh and candidate in on Sunday, Swami said, if someone voted for Thakur even after her statement about than "it would be an insult to his martyrdom".

"The person (Thakur) is facing trial under terrorism Acts, but the BJP fielded her from deliberately," said the Arya Samaj scholar and

Remarking that her very first statement was against a martyr, Swami said: "It indicates the decision of and to nominate her is wrong. They should apologise to the nation and terminate her candidature."

Sadhvi Pragya had termed Karkare's death while combating terrorists in the 2008 attacks as a consequence of her curse. had questioned Sadhvi Pragya, lodged in the jail, in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

"If a political party or its candidate seeks vote in the name of religion and supports communal violence, he/she could not be considered a religious person or a human being," Swami Agnivesh said.

On banning burqa (a long, loose garment covering the whole body worn in public by women in many Muslim countries), he said it should be disallowed across the world.

Meanwhile, Thakur who was banned from campaigning by the for 72 hours, begun canvassing for vote on Sunday after performing puja.

Bhopal will go to polls on May 12.

--IANS

hindi-rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)