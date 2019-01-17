BJP submits modified proposal for Rath Yatra in Bengal, promises peace, harmony

The on Thursday submitted a modified proposal to the requesting permission for the Rath Yatra as directed by the and promised that the programme will be a "peaceful political endeavour", a senior state BJP said.

The had on January 15 barred the saffron outfit from holding its proposed Rath Yatra, observing that the state government's apprehensions of violence during the programmes were not "unfounded" and asked the BJP to submit a modified proposal to the by addressing all apprehensions about law and order.

"As directed by the Supreme Court, we have submitted a fresh proposal to the Bengal government, requesting permission to start four 'yatras' between January 20-22 and assured the court that the 'yatras' will be political endeavours of connecting people in a peaceful manner," the BJP letter sent to the state secretariat Nabanna said.

The letter said that the 'yatras' will not sponsor or subscribe to any communal message or insinuation or hurt the sensitivity of people from different caste, creed and religion.

It also said the programme, if permitted by the state government, would work towards strengthening the democratic and secular practices of the country and adhere to all sorts of laws and regulations bestowed by the

"We have made the proposal as per the apex court's verdict. It is now up to the to let democracy thrive," state BJP told IANS.

The four 'yatras' were originally scheduled to be flagged off in a span of three days.

Majumdar said the party leadership is considering bringing on the opening day of the 'yatra' if Shah is unable to attend due to

"If ji is not able to come on January 20, we will bring instead. Shah will come for the next two days," he added.

