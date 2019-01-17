Yashwant, Shourie, Apang to attend Mamata's rally, Mayawati deputes Satish Mishra

Former Union Ministers Arun Shourie, and -- who served in late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, but are bitterly opposed to the Modi regime -- will be part of the January 19 Brigade Rally convened by here.

Many opposition leaders are due to attend the rally, believed to be a precurser to a 'federal front' proposed to be formed against the BJP-led National Democratic alliance.

Trinamool sources said all three have confirmed their participation.

Former Union Finance and External Affairs had resigned from the BJP last year and even launched a countrywide campaign against the present government and his old party.

is a BJP rebel, who never misses an opportunity to take a dig at Modi.

The actor-politician's relations with the BJP are said to be on the brink, and some party leaders have suggested he should quit the party instead of "damaging" it from inside.

An eminent journalist, Shourie served as a for sometime and held the office of the Minister of Disinvestment, Communication and under Vajpayee.

Banerjee had called on all three leaders during her trip to

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gegong Apang, who resigned from the BJP on Tuesday saying it was no longer following the principles of Vajpayee, would also take part in the rally.

Besides, Patidar Hardik Patel, and of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha would also be present on the stage alongside the Trinamool supremo.

M.K. Stalin, and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, besides would also be among the political leaders at the rally.

Though supremo Mayawati has decided to stay away, she has deputed senior Satish Chandra Mishra, sources said.

Banerjee has already announced that former H.D. Deve Gowda, and his counterpart H.D. Kumaraswamy, as also political heavyweights like Nationalist and Samajwadi would address the rally.

While chief and his mother are giving the rally a miss, the party would be represented by leader of the in the Mallikarjun Kharge.

Banerjee said she had invited the Left parties, including CPI-M leader and Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, but was yet to receive any confirmation.

and his son have also confirmed their participation.

Banerjee said the leaders would start coming From Friday.

"Akhilesh, and Sharad Pawar, Deve Gowda, Stalin, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Babulal Marandi, Gegong Apang, Kumaraswami will be coming on Friday. and Tejashwi will land on Saturday morning," she said.

Kharge will be accompanied by Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who won the Rajya Sabha election from with Trinamool's support.

--IANS

ssp/prs

