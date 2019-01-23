Bengal has 'disastrous' approach towards women: Maneka

-
Slamming the West Bengal government, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said the state's approach towards women is "disastrous".
"It is disheartening to look at the current state of affairs in West Bengal, with regard to women's safety and women's welfare, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The states government's approach towards women is disastrous," Gandhi tweeted.
Gandhi further criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for not implementing many of the Centre's women-oriented beneficial schemes.
"Women in West Bengal are not getting the benefits of significant programmes of my Ministry namely, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and One Stop Centre (OSC)," Gandhi added.
"I am certain that the people of West Bengal are unhappy with the undemocratic policies of the State Government. Shortly, people will have an opportunity to elect a pro-people government," the WCD minister stated.
