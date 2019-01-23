NIA files chargesheet in Jagan attack case

The (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the case relating to the October 25 knife attack on Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan

The investigating agency filed the chargesheet against the accused in the here. It also submitted to the court a 22-page letter written by the accused to his friends.

The NIA conveyed to the court that its probe into the conspiracy angle would continue. The court directed its staff not to reveal the chargesheet or the letter to anyone till further orders.

The agency filed the chargesheet within a month after taking over the probe from police on the direction of the

NIA officials had last week completed the interrogation of the accused, who had attacked the of Opposition in the Assembly at on October 25 last year.

Jagan, as the is popularly known, was injured when Srinivas, a worker at the airport canteen, attacked him with a knife used in cockfights. was attacked as he was waiting to board a flight to

Jagan, who sustained a cut on his left upper arm, continued his journey and got admitted to a hospital in

After the attack, leaders of the ruling termed it as a ploy of YSRCP to gain public sympathy.

had refused to record his statement before the Police saying he had no trust in agencies controlled by the

YSRCP leaders had approached the High Court seeking a probe into the attack by a central agency. On the directions of the Union Home Ministry, the NIA booked a case on January 1 and took up the investigation.

--IANS

ms/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)