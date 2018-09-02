JUST IN
3 killed in MP road accident

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Three people were killed when their car overturned and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Sunday.

Jawar Police Station Inspector Anil Bamniya told IANS: The car, which was going from Indore to Bhopal on Saturday night, overturned and after bumping into a rock, it caught fire.

All the three passengers were charred to death and could not be identified yet, according to him.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

