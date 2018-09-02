3 killed in MP road accident

Three people were killed when their car overturned and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Sunday.
Jawar Police Station Inspector Anil Bamniya told IANS: The car, which was going from Indore to Bhopal on Saturday night, overturned and after bumping into a rock, it caught fire.
All the three passengers were charred to death and could not be identified yet, according to him.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
