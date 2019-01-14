Probing teenage girl's mysterious death: Bihar Police

Police on Monday said they were looking into the case of the mysterious killing of a 16-year-old girl in from all possible angles and hoped the case would be solved soon.

The girl, a weaver's daughter, went missing on December 28, and nine days later, her severed head was found far away.

The weaver community in Bihar's town has been demanding a CBI probe into the case.

A team of (FSL) on Monday began collecting evidence to assist a special investigation team probing the case, police said.

A day after of Police (ADG) formed two special teams of FSL and CID to assist the SIT in the murder case of the minor girl at Patwa Toli in Gaya, the FSL team has collected evidence from several places.

"We have collected evidence from likely suspected places including house of the victim," a district police official said.

said the police are committed to investigating the case with an open mind.

Last week, the SIT was constituted by Gaya Senior of Police (SSP) following protests by the weaver community along with local residents after the police arrested victim's father and his friend last Thursday, for "allegedly killing her over an affair outside the community".

The weaver community, however, alleged police framed victim's father without any solid evidence, and also tortured him to confess the crime.

Pramila Patwa, a of the weaver community, said they want a CBI probe.

"We are not ready to believe the police that the girl's family killed her and that it was an honour killing. We insist on a CBI probe."

Patwa said the girl's family should be provided a compensation.

said: "We have requested to for a CBI probe."

