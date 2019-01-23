Body of dead miner located again

The on Wednesday located the body of a which had slipped from the jaw of the underwater (UROV) on Tuesday while they were pulling it out from a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya, an said.

"The body has been located this evening from beneath the main shaft of the mine after several hours of searching by the UROV," an told IANS on condition of anonymity.

"The are now making efforts to gently pull out the fragile body from the flooded mine to the top of the ground. The water is extremely turbid which has made visibility difficult besides the obstruction of pipes, cables and debris inside the shaft," he said.

The said the naval divers were expected to pull out by Thursday the highly decomposed body with blue jeans and red T-shirt inside the mine which they detected a week earlier.

"It is a grueling exercise to pull out the fragile body with every lump of flesh is coming apart amid those obstructions inside the shaft. They have been working and doing the best they can," he added

A 15-member naval team from Visakhapatnam resumed its operation to retrieve the body.

Fifteen miners have been trapped inside the 370 feet flooded mine for 42 days now since December 13 at village in Meghalaya's district.

The families of the trapped miners had said they want the "dead bodies" of the miners to be taken out as per the order.

The apex court, monitoring the rescue operations, has directed the government that the trapped miners have to be taken out of the coal mine "dead or alive".

said there were no immediate plans to call of the rescue operations.

The government has roped in several central agencies including a team from Hyderabad-based and Chennai-based for the rescue operation.

Coal India Ltd, Odisha firefighters, and Pune-based are dewatering the abandoned coal mine shafts and the main shaft where the miners are trapped.

