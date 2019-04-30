Bogus voting: CPI-M flays Kerala CEO for raw deal

The CPI-M here on Tuesday alleged that Kerala's was not fair in the way he dealt with cases of bogus voting at the Kasargode constituency in

On Monday, Meena had ordered registering of a police case against Padmini, N.P. Saleena and Sumayya, three women attached to the CPI-M, for allegedly casting bogus votes.

While Sumayya, a former member, was polling agent; Saleena is a member. She has been asked to step down from the and face an inquiry.

Addressing the media, CPI-M said it was unfortunate that an like Meena failed to even record statements of the women before declaring them "bogus voters".

"Natural justice has been denied to these women. They will seek legal recourse to the issue. Meena appears to have been driven by and he has fallen into the trap of the Congress-led UDF. He should have acted with more finesse and should have at least heard these women, made accused by him," said Balakrishnan.

The CPI-M leader also said the had no powers to disqualify an elected local body member. That's the authority of the State Election Commissioner, he added.

"Meena also failed to provide necessary facilities at polling booths to enable physically challenged and ailing voters to cast vote. Without doing that, he says he didn't see any such people at the booths, when the companion vote was cast. He has taken the action, without providing infrastructure," he said.

Balakrishnan said Meena must act on Left's complaints of fake voting by UDF workers, just the way he acted on Monday.

Meanwhile, adding to the bogus voting charges, the on Tuesday alleged that the vote of CPI-M K. Kunhiraman's son was cast at the Udma polling booth in Kasargode, even though he worked abroad.

