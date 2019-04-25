Cyclonic storm to bring rain in TN on April 30, May 1

The (IMD) on Thursday predicted rains on April 30 and May 1 in as the well marked low pressure area lying over East Equoatorial and adjoing southeast will first intensify into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD, the low pressure area lying over East Equatorial and adjoining southeast is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours.

The depression will turn into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours over southwest and adjoining Equatorial

The cyclonic stom is likely to move northwestwards along and off the east coast of near the north coast on April 30, IMD said.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in most places in and heavy rainfall in some places on April 30 and May 1.

--IANS

vj/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)