'Boots Belts Berets' to be turned into web series

Point, Viacom18 Studios' digital content arm, has bought the rights for screen adaptation of Tanushree Podder's novel "Boots Belts Berets".

The will capture the roller-coaster ride of Podder's four protagonists -- Pess, Bertie, Randy and Maachh -- when they are thrust into the world of (NDA), a journey of boys becoming men of honour.

" Point seeks out narratives missing in the mainstream. We produced 12 short films, which were received well by viewers owing to their quirky and novel concepts. With this brand new web series, we maintain our proposition to produce standout contemporary content that will shock, awe or warm the heart," Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.

For Podder, the adaptation of her novel into a is like a "dream come true".

"I am thrilled that 'Boots Belts Berets' is being adapted into a There's nothing more exciting for an than to know that the story will be reaching many more people. It's a dream come true," she said.

--IANS

sim/nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)