'Boots Belts Berets' to be turned into web series

Tipping Point, Viacom18 Studios' digital content arm, has bought the rights for screen adaptation of Tanushree Podder's novel "Boots Belts Berets".
The web series will capture the roller-coaster ride of Podder's four protagonists -- Pess, Bertie, Randy and Maachh -- when they are thrust into the world of National Defence Academy (NDA), a journey of boys becoming men of honour.
"Tipping Point seeks out narratives missing in the mainstream. We produced 12 short films, which were received well by viewers owing to their quirky and novel concepts. With this brand new web series, we maintain our proposition to produce standout contemporary content that will shock, awe or warm the heart," Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.
For Podder, the adaptation of her novel into a web series is like a "dream come true".
"I am thrilled that 'Boots Belts Berets' is being adapted into a web series. There's nothing more exciting for an author than to know that the story will be reaching many more people. It's a dream come true," she said.
