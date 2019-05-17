Peppa Pig and her Brother George Finally Arrive in India

/ -- ~ charts an immersive experience and a host of surprises for their little fans in ~



Kids and adults at the airport were in for a great surprise when adorable little and arrived at the in Bags in hand, trolleys on the roll, and their friendly attitude on their sleeve - the characters were seen being greeted not only by their little fans but adults too.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888878/Entertainment_One_Peppa_Pig.jpg)



There has been a groundswell of affection for since the animated TV series first launched in in June 2016 on Kids before making its debut on in January 2017. It is now amongst the most popular shows on these platforms in India.

(eOne) has unveiled details of its expansion in India with the launch of new categories, which are set to deepen the brand's in the market. In association with Viacom18 Consumer Products, the brand's first touring stage show and a initiative to tie-in with will accelerate consumer engagement across India throughout 2019.

To capitalise on the cricket craze sweeping the nation this summer, eOne is also running a two-month long campaign in partnership with Kids, Nick Jr, Hamleys, Save the Children and the UK Government, to celebrate

"We have seen demand for build steadily since the show launched in India in 2016 and we're delighted to be adding new partners and expanded product lines that will further increase its retail footprint," said eOne's Ami Dieckman, Senior Vice President, - International, at Family & Brands. "Live activations continue to support our strategy for growth in this key market and we look forward to creating memories for Peppa's many fans in India."



"Just like cricket, Peppa Pig enjoys huge popularity and following in India. Our initiative to bring Peppa Pig and to the country right before will be a wonderful opportunity for our fans to engage in a delightful experience and enjoy the sport in an interesting way. With an array of fun activities planned, we are sure this engagement would be a great hit amongst our fans in India," said Viacom18's Saugato Bhowmik Business Head- Consumer Products, INS & Kids.

About



(LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; with Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music labels and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and Secret Location.

About Viacom18 Consumer Products



Viacom18 Consumer Products is a significant in an evolving and merchandising business with a diverse portfolio. By creating exciting and engaging products, we aim to bring alive our brands and characters to our fans. Through various associations, Viacom18 has cut beyond the conventional L & M categories, providing a slice of its brands to the consumers.

Our mission is to create a unique experience across ages by bringing Viacom18's most favoured brands like MTV, Roadies, South Park, COLORS, Nickelodeon, in addition to a growing portfolio of acquired third party brands such as Peppa Pig, Masha and the Bear, PJ Masks- to name a few, to life through innovative and exciting merchandise.

At Viacom18 Consumer Products, we aim to continuously create enchanting products to reach out to infants, kids, tweens, teens and young.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)