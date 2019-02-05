Viacom misses quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - and owner Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in domestic

Net income attributable to fell to $321 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $537 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.09 billion from $3.07 billion, but missed estimates of $3.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)