Viacom misses quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters 

(Reuters) - MTV and Comedy Central owner Viacom Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in domestic advertising sales.

Net income attributable to Viacom fell to $321 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $537 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.09 billion from $3.07 billion, but missed estimates of $3.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 17:49 IST

