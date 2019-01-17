Maharashtra on top at Khelo India (Roundup)

On a day when there were only four gold medals at stake, hosts made a clean sweep of all four in the competition at the Khelo Youth Games here on Thursday.

They won the gold medals in Boys and Girls Under-17 and Under-21.

With the sweep in Kho-Kho, have moved to 68 gold, 51 silver and 62 bronze. are still waiting to get past the 50-gold mark as they have 47 gold, 32 silver and 44 bronze. Haryana had 38 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze. The Top-10 on the tally stayed unchanged from the previous day.

Kerala, showing that they have adapted to the tactics of the sport, picked two silver medals, both in Under-21 section. (Girls Under-17) and (Boys Under-17) won the other silver medals.

Barring the Boys Under-17 final against Andhra Pradesh, the hosts were made to fight in all the other finals, though they came through with the gold in all with the crowd cheering them hard.

The most entertaining match was in Under-17 Girls' final where Maharashtra beat 19-17 as the match was decided through an extra innings which Maharashtra won 7-5, after both teams were level at the end of the second innings.

As the focus shifted to team events, Haryana reached three of the four semi-finals of the Kabaddi competition. The only exception was in Boys Under-21 section, where Haryana was surprisingly knocked out in the League stage.

Haryana beat surprise semi-finalists by a massive 36-point margin to reach the final, where they meet who edged past beat by three points to reach the final showdown.

The Haryana girls continued their performance in the U-21 category as well as they beat by a handy margin of 32-26. They will meet for the gold. Himachal fought a close match with hosts Maharashtra before winning 22-19.

The boys category, U-17 semi-finals were close. Chattisgarh had to sweat it out before earning a 29-27 win, while Delhi took on in the second semi-final. This was the only semi-final, where Haryana were strained a little. After an initial fight from Delhi, Haryana went on to win 44-37.

In tennis, third seed S. Manish of stayed on course for the gold medal by reaching the final of boys U-21 singles. He overcame of 6-3, 6-2. Manish will now take on unseeded of Maharashtra, who upset fourth seed Paramveer Bajwa of Chandigarh in the other semi-final. Dhruv beat Bajwa 6-4, 6-2.

In the U-17 girls singles semi-finals, of Maharashtra, who trains at Khar Gymkhana, overcame Lakshmi Reddy of 7-5, 6-4 and will play Priyanshi Bhandari of for the gold medal. The girl beat top seed Gargi Pawar of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-2.

In the girls U-21 doubles semi-finals, Telangana's Rashmika Bhamdipaty and Humera Shaik reached the final without conceding a game 6-0, 6-0 against Tamil Nadu's K. Balasubramanian and Sai Avanti Revevanur. They face Gujarat's Zeel Desai and who defeated Sai Dedeepya and Aditi Aree of Telangana 6-0, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

In hockey, came back from a huge 0-3 deficit to turn the tables on Odisha and emerge 4-3 winners set up a title clash with Haryana in the girls U-17 competition on Thursday. In contrast, Haryana turned the second semi-final into a one-sided affair, hammering neighbours 4-0.

