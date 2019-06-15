Brazil thrashes Bolivia 3-0 in Copa America

Two goals from and another from proved enough for to thrash 3-0 in the Copa America opener.

Coutinho scored a penalty in the 50th minute which was awarded with the help of the video referee late on Friday.

Coutinho, who is also a and has played 50 times for his country, scored his second goal after a pass from in the 53rd minute, reports news.

The third goal of the match was scored by Everton in the 85th minute.

goes on to lead Group A of which will close its first day Saturday with a match between and

-IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)