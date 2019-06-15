Brazil thrashes Bolivia 3-0 in Copa America

Two goals from Phillipe Coutinho and another from Everton Soares proved enough for Brazil to thrash Bolivia 3-0 in the Copa America opener.
Coutinho scored a penalty in the 50th minute which was awarded with the help of the video assistant referee late on Friday.
Coutinho, who is also a Barcelona winger and has played 50 times for his country, scored his second goal after a pass from Roberto Firmino in the 53rd minute, reports Efe news.
The third goal of the match was scored by Everton in the 85th minute.
Brazil goes on to lead Group A of the Copa Libertadores which will close its first day Saturday with a match between Venezuela and Peru.
-IANS
