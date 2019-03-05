Bright and cold Shimla, Manali

The picturesque tourist resorts of and Manali experienced a sunny day on Tuesday but the mercury hovered near the freezing point with more and forecast this week, the Met said.

The state capital recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.2 degree in Manali, an of the here told IANS.

Kalpa in district saw 3 cm of in the past 24 hours since Monday, the state's highest. It was minus 3 degrees Celsius there.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, while the temperature was 0.9 degree in Dalhousie, minus 1.8 degrees in Kufri and 5.2 degrees in Dharamsala.

Sundernagar town in district saw 28.7 mm of

The Met said a western disturbance -- a storm system originating from the Mediterranean- region and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- would be active again in the region on Wednesday with chances of widespread and

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)