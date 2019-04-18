Polling officer dies of heart attack in Karnataka

A 53-year-old polling died of heart attack on Thursday in Karnataka's reserved (SC) constituency where polling was underway, an said.

Shantamurthy, who hailed from Hannur, suffered the heart attack at polling booth number 48 around 10.30 a.m. and died on the way to a hospital, returning told IANS on phone from Chamarajanagar, about 140 km from Bengaluru.

"He was fine when he reported for duty at 6.30 a.m.," Cauvery said.

--IANS

fb/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)