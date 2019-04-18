JUST IN
Business Standard

Polling officer dies of heart attack in Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

A 53-year-old polling officer died of heart attack on Thursday in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar reserved (SC) Lok Sabha constituency where polling was underway, an official said.

Shantamurthy, who hailed from Hannur, suffered the heart attack at polling booth number 48 around 10.30 a.m. and died on the way to a hospital, returning officer B.B. Cauvery told IANS on phone from Chamarajanagar, about 140 km from Bengaluru.

"He was fine when he reported for duty at 6.30 a.m.," Cauvery said.

Thu, April 18 2019. 13:16 IST

