Pink to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

P!nk will be honoured with a star on on February 5, Chamber of Commerce announced.

The is recognised in the recording category and will receive the 2,656th star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of and Highland complex, reports variety.com.

"We are thrilled to honour one of the world's most popular entertainers, Pink!" Ana Martinez, of the Hollywood said.

Martinez added: "She is a unique performer who leaves you in a state of joy and surprise at the same time. She mesmerizes the audience with her voice and her action-packed performances! Fans worldwide will join us in droves in Hollywood to see her honored on her special day."

TV personality will help honour at the ceremony and will be joined by

entered the music industry as a member of Choice, the 1995 all-girl R&B group.

She soon began a solo career and released her debut studio album "Can't Take Me Home" in 2000.

The album went double-platinum in the US and featured two Billboard Hot 100 top ten songs -- "There You Go" and "Most Girls."

Since 2000, P!nk has won three Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, two People's Awards, two MTV Europe Video Music Awards, one Daytime Emmy, and was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013.

Her discography has sold more than 50 million album equivalents, 75 million singles and more than 2.4 million DVDs worldwide.

Outside of music, Pink supports several charities, including the Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She is also a UNICEF

