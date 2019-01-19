BSF refutes claims of pushing Rohingyas into Bangladesh

The (BSF) has strongly refuted claims by Bangladeshi border guards' "unfounded allegation that the BSF have been pushing Rohingyas into Bangladeshi territory", an release said here on Saturday.

"On Friday night, Border Guards Bangladesh's (BGB) over phone informed BSF Commandant Ratnesh Kumar that they have detained 31 Rohingya Muslims along the International Border (with Western Tripura). The BGB commandant insisted the BSF Commandant to take over those Rohingyas inside the India- Border Fencing," a BSF release said.

It said that the BGB Commanding Officer, who is the commandant of 25 Battalion of the BGB, also alleged that the BSF have been pushing Rohingyas into Bangladeshi territory.

"BSF commandant firmly denied any such attempt and refuted the allegation as published in media," the release added.

It also said that during the search of the area and spot verification, there were no signs of any illegal crossing of Rohingyas from the Indian territory to

A senior BSF said that during the past one year, 62 Rohingya Muslims had entered (Tripura) illegally.

He said that the Rohingyas have illegally entered and a few other northeastern states via Bangladesh in search of jobs and temporary works. But, subsequently they were pushed back following legal and security formalities.

Over 700,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state since August 2017 after a wave of persecution and violence that the UN described as an attempt at "ethnic cleansing". Efforts are on to repatriate them.

shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh, most of which is fenced except a stretch of nearly 20 km.

Other than Tripura, the other northeastern states sharing the 1,880-km International Border with Bangladesh are (443 km), (318 km) and (263 km).

