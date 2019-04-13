Stop rallies and pay the price, BJP tells Trinamool

The BJP's unit on Friday warned the not to obstruct the scheduled rallies here and said the ruling would face the consequence in the elections if any such attempts were made.

"We will celebrate the occasion of and take out rallies as usual. If they (Bengal government) tries to obstruct the rallies, they would have to face the consequences as the election is going on. They should keep that in mind before taking any action," Ghosh said.

The VHP's Bengal unit said processions would be taken out at some places like Purulia and Garbeta on April 13. "At Purulia, we are hoping for a rally of one lakh people," said.

Mukherjee said bulk of the processions would be taken out on April 14 in places like Kolkata.

There are plans to take out over a dozen rallies in the metropolis from places like Bagbazar in North Kolkata and in the south. Bike rallies are scheduled to take place from Mahamilan Math to Shaymbaar in north Kolkata and also some other areas.

The organisation was expecting a congregation of 1.5 lakh-2 lakh at Islampur of district on Sunday.

On April 15, processions would be brought out from places like and of district.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has planned to take out as many as 700 rallies in the state to observe the occasion.

Taking a swipe at Ghosh, termed BJP's processions as "rallies by the uncivilised people".

He said the and the will take action if any untoward incidents happen during the rallies.

