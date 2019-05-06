Burning Russian plane makes emergency landing; 13 dead

At least 13 people were killed after a fire broke out aboard an flight in on Sunday, the media reported.

Citing TASS news agency, reported the Russian Superjet 100 was flying from to when a fire broke out on board.

Flight SU1492 returned to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, making a hard landing, news agency reported.

Videos on show the plane engulfed in flames on the tarmac and people evacuating through emergency slides.

A passenger in a plane waiting to depart posted this video on

The plane had 73 passengers on board, according to TASS.

Aeroflot, the of Russia, confirmed that the fire occurred but has not commented yet on casualties.

