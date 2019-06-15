By-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats on July 5: EC

The on Saturday announced by-elections to six seats on July 5 which fell vacant as the sitting members were elected to the and state Assemblies in the April-May 2019 elections.

The seats include two from Gujarat, that held by Amit Shah, who won the state's Gandhinagar seat, and who defeated in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat.

The other four seats have fallen vacant after from and Achyutananda Samanta from Odisha got elected to the Lok Sabha, while and won the elections, held simultaneously with those of the Lok Sabha.

According to a press note from the Election Commission, the filing of nominations will begin on June 18 and go on to June 25. The candidatures could be withdrawn up to June 28.

The polling will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5 and the counting will be conducted on the same day. The election process shall be completed by July 9, the saidd.

