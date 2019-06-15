CAB appoints Utpal Chatterjee as spin consultant

The Association of (CAB) on Saturday appointed former left-arm as its

The association said it was happy to appoint Chatterjee, who represented in three one-day internationals in 1995, as the spin consultant.

"We are confident that his vast experience would come in handy and would help spinners hone their skills and thereby assist them in shaping up their careers," said.

The highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket, picked up 504 first class wickets from 129 outings before hanging his boots in 2005. He was appointed Bengal for the 2008-09 season.

-IANS

dm/kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)