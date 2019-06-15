CAB appoints Utpal Chatterjee as spin consultant

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday appointed former left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee as its spin consultant.
The association said it was happy to appoint Chatterjee, who represented India in three one-day internationals in 1995, as the spin bowling consultant.
"We are confident that his vast experience would come in handy and would help Bengal spinners hone their skills and thereby assist them in shaping up their careers," CAB Joint Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.
The highest wicket-taker in the history of Bengal cricket, Chatterjee picked up 504 first class wickets from 129 outings before hanging his boots in 2005. He was appointed Bengal coach for the 2008-09 season.
