Cabinet approves bill against triple talaq

The government will bring a bill in the Parliament against triple talaq to make it an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fine.

The Union cabinet approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which will be introduced in the coming session of the Parliament.

It will replace the ordinance promulgated in February this year.

--IANS

ps-bns/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)