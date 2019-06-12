Andhra MLA takes oath in the name of Jagan

In a show of loyalty, a newly elected member of Andhra Pradesh Assembly belonging to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday took oath in the name of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
While all, including Jagan Reddy, took oath as MLAs in the name of god, K. Sridhar Reddy swore in the name of god and also in the name of Jagan Reddy.
Pro tem Speaker Appala Naidu later made the MLA from Nellore Rural constituency take oath again as per the Assembly rules.
Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha took the oath in the name of 'allah'
On the first day of the first session of the newly elected Assembly, all but one MLA took the oath.
G. Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP MLA from Narsaraopet constituency, could not attend the session due to personal reasons.
T. Sitaram will be elected as Speaker on Thursday while Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will address the House on Friday.
The YSRCP stormed to power in the state last month, winning 151 seats in 175 member Assembly.
--IANS
ms/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
