Andhra MLA takes oath in the name of Jagan

In a show of loyalty, a newly elected member of Assembly belonging to Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday took oath in the name of Y.S. Jagan Mohan

While all, including Jagan Reddy, took oath as MLAs in the name of god, K. Sridhar swore in the name of god and also in the name of Jagan

Pro tem later made the MLA from Nellore Rural constituency take oath again as per the Assembly rules.

Deputy took the oath in the name of 'allah'

On the first day of the first session of the newly elected Assembly, all but one MLA took the oath.

G. Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP MLA from Narsaraopet constituency, could not attend the session due to personal reasons.

T. Sitaram will be elected as on Thursday while will address the House on Friday.

The YSRCP stormed to power in the state last month, winning 151 seats in 175 member Assembly.

