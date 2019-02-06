Cabinet approves jail term for film piracy

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to tackle the menace of film piracy and copyright infringement making penal provisions of three-year jail term or Rs 10 lakh fine or both.
Addressing the media, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said "If one, without authorisation, undertakes digital duplication of various creative works or by any other means of digital technology, one can be made to suffer three-year jail punishment and Rs 10 lakh fine."
This step will help our film industry in dealing with the menace of piracy, he said.
--IANS
spk/
