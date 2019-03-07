Cabinet approves proposal to surrender encroached AAI land

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) proposal to surrender encroached AAI land measuring 106.76 acres at the Airport to the government.

"The Cabinet has approved the proposal of for surrendering encroached AAI land measuring 106.76 acres at in to the state government," an official statement said.

"It is in lieu of 96.56 acres of land already handed over by the government of The remaining 10.20 acres (approximately) of land will be handed over by the government to the AAI," it said.

The statement also said that this will help in freeing up AAI's land measuring 106.76 acres, which is being utilized by the for various purposes like establishment of government offices and public amenities and to rehabilitate migrated Sindhi families.

In lieu of AAI's encroached land, the Madhya Pradesh government has agreed to provide an alternate land parcel which is contiguous with the land of Airport and can be utilized by the AAI for aviation purposes.

--IANS

ravi/sn/arm/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)