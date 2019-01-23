JUST IN
Cabinet clears Delhi Metro's Red Line extension connecting Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for the extension of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decision here, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the 9.41 km-long corridor will cost Rs. 1,781 crore.

"As per the 2011 census, the urban population of Ghaziabad is 46.81 lakh. It has become an urban complex. The linkage will help people in their travel," he said.

Of the total cost, the Centre will contribute Rs. 237.4 crore while the Ghaziabad Development Authority will spend Rs. 938 crore. The remaining amount will be borne by other authorities.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 17:30 IST

