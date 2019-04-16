Campaigning ends for Srinagar, Udhampur LS seats

Poll campaigning for the two Lok Sabha seats of and in (J&K) ended on Tuesday evening. The voting is scheduled for Thursday.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the seat, including National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Aga Syed Mohsin, Peoples Conference's (PC) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)

The has not fielded candidate against Abdullah who is seeking re-election from the constituency. The party of Abdullah, five-time of J&K NC's star campaigner, has launched an aggressive campaigne, attacking the BJP for threatening to abrogate J&K's special status and trying to divide the country.

Spread over the districts of Srinagar, and Badgam, the constituency has 15 voting segments and 12,90,318 voters who will vote at 1,716 polling stations.

In Udhampur, the main contest is between outgoing and of the Both the NC and the PDP have not fielded candidate to consolidate secular vote in favour of Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of the J&K's erstwhile Dogra Maharaja

There are 10 other candidates in the race, including (JKNPP) and BJP rebel who has formed the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan to challenge the BJP.

addressed a large rally in the district on Sunday to seek support for the BJP. Modi's image has been the focal point of the BJP campaign in

Senior Ghulam Nabi Azad, who lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election from to Jitendra Singh, has been spear-heading the Congress campaign in this constituency.

Hailing from Doda in the Jammu division, Azad is believed to have strong support in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, that are part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi are its other districts.

The constituency has 17 voting segments and 16,85,779 electorate, who will vote at 2,710 polling stations.

