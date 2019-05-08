Can Delhi overcome Hyderabad challenge in Eliminator?

Capitals, who have had a dream run so far in the ongoing edition of the (IPL), will take on (SRH) in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In their last encounter, had secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals whereas had to face a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers It was only after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat against Indians in their final group stage game that the could make it to the playoffs.

have been one of the top sides in this IPL edition. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 matches, they could not secure a place in the top two because of their lesser net run-rate in comparison to table-toppers and second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have a strong batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant all amongst the runs. Their also looks settled with Ishant Sharma, leading the attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, boasts a strong attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the spin duo from Afghanistan, and in their playing XI. However, it is their batting which is their weak link since the departure of and

The winner of the match will play Chennai at same venue in 2 on Friday.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), (c), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

