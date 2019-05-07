MI beat CSK by 6 wickets, cruise into fifth IPL final

Indians sailed into their fifth League (IPL) final as they defeated arch-rivals by six wickets in the of the League (IPL) 2019 at the here on Tuesday.

Suryakumar top-scored for with a crafty 71 off 54 balls not out, his innings was studded with 10 fours.

Suryakumar, who was dropped twice, brought up his seventh IPL fifty, and second this season, in 37 balls as coasted to 132/4 in 18.3 overs.

For Chennai, returned best figures of 2/33.

Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, will now play the final on Sunday at

Chasing 132 for victory on a typically slow wicket which is not easy to bat on, Mumbai were reduced to 21/2 in the first four overs.

Rohit was removed in the second ball of the innings after hitting a four, with trapping the batsman in front.

In-form (8) also did not last long, scooping a Harbhajan Singh delivery to his at wide long off.

From there on, there was no looking back for the visitors despite Tahir taking two wickets in two deliveries in the 14th over to dismiss (28) and Krunal Pandya (0) as Suryakumar hit the winning runs by smashing for a four.

Hardik Pandya was not out at the other end on 13 off 11 balls as Mumbai won with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, an unbeaten 66-run stand between M.S. Dhoni (37 not out off 29) and Ambati Rayudu (42 off 37) helped CSK post 131/4.

Despite losing their top order for just 65 runs, it was Dhoni and Rayudu who anchored the Chennai innings.

For Mumbai, starred with the ball with figures of 2/14 from his four overs while Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav bagged a wicket each.

Opting to bat first, the defending champions got off to a slow start with just 6 runs on the scorecard in the first two overs before Rahul came up with the first breakthrough, dismissing (6 off 11) in the first ball of the third over.

couldn't do much as he also departed cheaply after being caught and bowled by Jayant Yadav.

Things worsened for the home side when Krunal packed back (10 off 13), with Chennai reeling at 32/3 in 6 overs.

(26 off 26) and Rayudu then tried to put things back in order as they added 33 runs for the fourth wicket before the former became a victim of Chahar in the 13th over.

Dhoni then joined Rayudu and the duo denied Mumbai any further inroads as they shared a 66-run partnership to take Chennai to 131, thanks to the Chennai skipper's couple of lusty blows off Lasith Malinga in the second last over.

Brief scores: 131/4 (Ambati Rayudu 42 not out, M.S. Dhoni 37 not out, 2/14); 132/4 in 18.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 71, 2/33)

--IANS

dm/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)