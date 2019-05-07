Mallya takes sly dig at RCB after poor season

(RCB) former co-owner said the Virat Kohli-led team is always good on paper, reacting to the skipper's after they finished rock-bottom in the (IPL) points table.

Taking a dig at RCB's star-studded line up which had AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, and besides Kohli, Mallya tweeted: "Always a great line up but sadly on paper only."

RCB gave a poor account of themselves in the first half of the tournament, not being able to win a single game. But and Co bounced back to win five games on the trot at the back end of the competition, something that, in the end, proved to be a bridge too far in terms of making the playoffs.

"Thank you guys for all the love & support - the entire team including the fans, the ground staff & the support staff! Promise to come back stronger next year," wrote on his

It was the 12th straight season that the RCB failed to bag the IPL trophy.

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)