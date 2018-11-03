Can't live with her anymore: Tej Pratap on divorce filing

On filing for divorce from his wife of six months, Rashtriya (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Yadav on Saturday said he could not live with her anymore.

filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of and granddaughter of former Daroga Rai, at the on Friday.

They were married in May.

"Yes I have filed for divorce. I cannot live with her anymore," told the media in district on the way to Ranchi, to meet his father who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being jailed in the fodder scam.

Tej Pratap's has confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed.

In his petition, Tej Pratap argued that they have compatibility issues.

The court has fixed November 19 for hearing the petition.

--IANS

ik/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)