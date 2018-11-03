US journalist slams Akbar's 'consensual' statement

A US journalist, who has accused former Union of raping her 23 years ago, on Saturday slammed his statement where he said that they had a "consensual relationship", saying that it wasn't.

In a first person account in published on Friday, Pallavi Gogoi, now the at National Public Radio, gave a detailed account of how she was allegedly raped by Akbar and narrated her ordeal of working under him when he was the of The newspaper years ago.

Akbar on Friday said they had a "consensual relationship" even as his wife accused Gogoi of lying.

Dismissing Akbar's statement, Gogoi tweeted: "Rather than take responsibility for his abuse of me and his serial predation of other young women who have courageously come forward, Akbar has insisted- just like other infamous serial sexual abusers of women--that the relationship was consensual. It was not,"

She attacked the former by saying that "a relationship that is based on coercion, and abuse of power, is not consensual."

"I stand by every word in my published account. I will continue to speak my truth so that other women who have been sexually assaulted by him know it is okay for them to come forward and speak their truth too," Gogoi said.

With over a dozen journalists accusing him of sexual harassment and assault, Akbar quit as of State for External Affairs on October 17.

Denying the charges, he filed a criminal defamation case against who was the first to accuse him.

