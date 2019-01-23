Porto beat Benfica 3-1 to reach Portugal League Cup final

are through to the final of final after defeating Benfica 3-1 in the first semifinal.

The match at in Braga on Tuesday night, which is hosting both semifinals and next Sunday's final, saw plenty of back-and-forth action between Primeira Liga leaders and second-place Benfica, reports news.

scored in the 24th minute to put ahead 1-0, but equalized for Benfica eight minutes later. The draw only lasted for four minutes, however, as Moussa Marega made it 2-1 for Porto in the 36th minute.

Benfica remained in the contest until the 87th minute, when Fernando Andrade dos boosted Porto's lead to 3-1.

--IANS

kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)