CBI arrests EPFO Officer for graft

IANS  |  Ujjain 

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday said it has arrested an Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officer in a bribery case.

A CBI officer said the Enforcement Officer of the EPFO demanded a bribe from a complainant through a private individual so as to dispose of an inquiry against him.

However, the CBI laid a trap and caught the person while accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh.

The CBI official said that during investigation, the Enforcement Officer was also arrested. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused.

Both, the officer and his partner, have been remanded in police custody till June 6.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 22:54 IST

