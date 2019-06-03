CBI arrests EPFO Officer for graft

The on Monday said it has arrested an Fund Organisation (EPFO) in a case.

A CBI said the Enforcement of the EPFO demanded a bribe from a complainant through a private individual so as to dispose of an inquiry against him.

However, the CBI laid a trap and caught the person while accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh.

The CBI said that during investigation, the was also arrested. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused.

Both, the officer and his partner, have been remanded in police custody till June 6.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)