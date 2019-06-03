Trial of Kathua rape-murder case completed, judgement on June 10

Trial in the infamous rape-murder of a minor nomadic girl in district on January 10, 2018, was completed in the fast-track trial court in town of today.

Court sources said the announced in the court that he will deliver the judgement on June 10.

The trial in the rape-murder case was conducted on a daily basis. "All witnesses, arguments by counsels for the accused and the victim were completed today. Judgement will be announced by the court on June 10," a source said.

Public outcry had followed the abduction, rape and murder of a minor nomadic girl in Rasana village of district on January 10 last year.

Investigations by the state crime branch had led to the arrest of eight accused. The crime branch sleuths collected forensic evidence and other bits and pieces to nail the culprits.

The outcry against the heinous crime led to strong polarisation between the then ruling partners, the PDP and the BJP which ultimately resulted in the resignation of two BJP ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, from the state cabinet.

Singh and Ganga had attended a rally in Rasana village that was held in support of the accused.

Given the highly sensitive nature of the case, the ordered shifting of trial from a to the district and session judge's court in town of neighbouring

The accused include the Rasana village head, Sanji Ram, his son, Vishal, a juvenile nephew of Sanji Ram, his friend Anand Dutta, two special police officers (SPOs), a of police.

Police personnel were booked for trying to destroy evidence that could have led to the culprits.

The had ordered that the case be heard on a daily basis in camera by the trial court.

--IANS

