CBSE results: Sons of Kejriwal, Irani score over 90%

Minister and on Thursday became proud parents as their sons scored over 90 percentile in the CBSE Class 12 results.

Sharing the happiness on Twitter, said: "Proud of my son Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship, he also scored well in Class 12 boards. Today I'm just a gloating mom."

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, also took to and said: "With God's grace and well-wishers' blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in the CBSE Class 12."

The results for Class 12 Central Board of (CBSE) were declared earlier in the day with the overall pass percentage being 83.4 per cent.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were declared joint toppers with each scoring 499 out of 500.

--IANS

nks/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)