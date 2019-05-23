JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Respect the mandate given by people, says Priyanka

Ruling MNF set to win lone Mizoram LS seat

Business Standard

Modi to chair outgoing Council of Ministers meeting on Friday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of outgoing Council of Ministers on Friday evening, officials said on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls and Modi is set to return as Prime Minister.

Modi is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

--IANS

bns/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements