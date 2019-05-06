Centre must be pro-active after Fani: CPI-M

The Communist Party of (CPI-M) on Monday urged the central government to be pro-active in providing assistance to cyclone-battered Odisha which it said had reportedly killed over 50 people in Odisha.

"Cyclone Fani was one of the severest cyclones to have wreaked havoc in Odisha. Thousands of thatched houses have been destroyed and reports of over 50 people having lost their lives are trickling in," a CPI-M statement said.

"There is extensive damage to power supply, communications and infrastructure.

"The central government must be pro-active in assisting the to meet the grave situation. Relief operations need to be strengthened and it has to be ensured that the needy are supplied with essential necessities, medical and health needs are taken care of and the process of rehabilitation must be taken up on an urgent footing," it said.

