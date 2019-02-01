JUST IN
Chandrababu Naidu meets Kejriwal in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence here.

After the meeting, Kejriwal said they would fight together against the Narendra Modi government.

"It was great meeting Naidu ji today. We will all fight together against Modi govt," Kejriwal tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was also present in the meeting.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 23:48 IST

