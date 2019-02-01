Farmers' rally causes traffic jams in Delhi

Traffic in the eastern parts of and on Friday witnessed heavy traffic jams as farmers blocked the flyway after they were denied entry into the national capital, police said.

The farmers from were on way to in the afternoon to protest against the government over farm issues, according a

24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Mathura Road and other major roads here were affected due to the protest, while the flyway was blocked for a few hours towards the evening.

According to the police officer, the farmers' protest rally was led by their leader

"They had come in tractors. When we told them that they can't enter with tractors, they blocked the roads. It led to heavy traffic jam on the flyway. The jam lasted for almost two-three hours," he said.

The advised commuters on to use alternate routes via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between and Delhi to avoid inconvenience.

