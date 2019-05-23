Chandrababu Naidu resigns as Andhra Pradesh CM

-
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu's nomination papers to be filed tomorrow
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC today
TDP local leaders file Chandrababu Naidu's nomination papers
Transfer of IPS officers by EC 'sends a wrong signal': Chandrababu Naidu
EC writes to TDP, questions presence of EVM theft accused in Chandrababu Naidu's delegation
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday resigned following his Telugu Desam Party's defeat in Assembly elections.
Naidu sent his resignation to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, who accepted it and asked Naidu to continue till alternate arrangements were made.
The Governor is set to invite YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to form the government.
The YSRCP has won or leading in 149 seats in 175-member Assembly.
YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will take oath as the Chief Minister on May 30.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU