Business Standard

Chandrababu Naidu resigns as Andhra Pradesh CM

IANS  |  Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday resigned following his Telugu Desam Party's defeat in Assembly elections.

Naidu sent his resignation to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, who accepted it and asked Naidu to continue till alternate arrangements were made.

The Governor is set to invite YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to form the government.

The YSRCP has won or leading in 149 seats in 175-member Assembly.

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will take oath as the Chief Minister on May 30.

--IANS

ms/vd

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:44 IST

