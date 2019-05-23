Chandrababu Naidu resigns as Andhra Pradesh CM

Minister on Thursday resigned following his Telugu Desam Party's defeat in Assembly elections.

sent his resignation to E.S.L. Narasimhan, who accepted it and asked to continue till alternate arrangements were made.

The is set to invite (YSRCP) to form the government.

The YSRCP has won or leading in 149 seats in 175-member Assembly.

YSRCP has announced that he will take oath as the Minister on May 30.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)