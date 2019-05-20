Chandrababu Naidu to continue efforts for non-BJP coalition

Minister on Monday said he would continue his efforts to forge a non- coalition till May 23, the day of counting of votes.

The (TDP) told reporters before leaving for Kolkata to meet West Bengal Minister and Trinamool that he will continue the efforts to take them to a logical conclusion.

Naidu, who had held a series of meeting during last two days with several leaders including (UPA) Sonia Gandhi, and Mayawati, said the efforts were aimed at forging an alternative.

"I met all so that a collective decision is taken. I will continue my efforts till May 23," he said.

reiterated that time and again exit polls failed to catch the people's pulse.

"Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances," he had tweeted Sunday after majority of the exit polls shows BJP-led will form the government by winning about 300 seats.

"While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non- parties will form a non- govt at the center," he said in another tweet.

slammed the Election Commission, saying it lost its credibility by its actions like giving clean chit to and BJP

He reiterated that the Electronic Voting Machines can be manipulated and demanded that the poll body count VVPAT slips to bring transparency in the system and create confidence among people.

Naidu said he would consult Banerjee and other leaders before taking a decision on whether to stage a sit-in at the or make a representation to the

The TDP chief said despite the doubts expressed by 23 parties on the functioning of EVMs, the was making no effort to ensure transparency and accountability in the system.

Naidu said the EVMs could be manipulated remotely and hence the parties were demanding counting of VVPAT slips.

He said the fact that so many parties were concerned about the safety of EVMs was a bad indication for democracy. "In my 40-year political career I never saw this kind of situation," he said.

