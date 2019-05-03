Karnataka to release Krishna water for Telangana

The government of has decided to release 2.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from reservoir across to for meeting drinking water needs of people of district.

The water will be released from reservoir to Jurala project to cater to the drinking water needs. In view of the water levels steeply coming down in the reservoirs of district, had requested his counterpart H.D. Kumaraswamy for release of water.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the diplomatic, friendly and cordial relationship adopted by with the government to overcome the drinking water problem of people of district has yielded fruitful results.

On KCR's request, the after discussions with the officials decided to release the water.

Kumaraswamy personally telephoned and informed about this. described the move as happy and good news to the Mahabubnagar people. On behalf of people of the district, he conveyed his thanks to Kumaraswamy.

Both the Chief Ministers have expressed their desire that the cordial and friendly relationship between the two states should continue forever, said the statement.

Water supply to Jurala will commence from Friday evening, it added.

