Chennai opt to bowl against Rajasthan

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.
Dhoni has made two changes in his side as Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn have been replaced by Mitchell Santnor and Shardul Thakur.
On the other hand, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, who is making his debut, and Jaydev Unadkat are back in the Rajasthan playing eleven.
Playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU