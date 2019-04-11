Chennai opt to bowl against Rajasthan

skipper won the toss and opted to bowl against Royals in an (IPL) tie at the here on Thursday.

Dhoni has made two changes in his side as and have been replaced by and

On the other hand, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, who is making his debut, and Jaydev Unadkat are back in the playing eleven.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Royals: (Captain), (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

--IANS

kk/bg

